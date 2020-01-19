UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Haftar, Sarraj To Talk In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Haftar, Sarraj to Talk in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, who leads the Government of National Accord, seem unlikely to speak to each other on the sidelines of the Libya conference in Berlin, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, said Sunday.

"That depends on them, I do not know. I doubt they will speak to each other because in Moscow, they refused to talk to each other, so we had to be the mediators," Bogdanov, who serves as the deputy foreign minister as well as the presidential envoy, said, when asked if the leaders of the two conflicting sides could have a bilateral meeting at the conference in Berlin.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Berlin Libya Middle East Sunday Government

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.