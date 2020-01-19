Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Haftar, Sarraj to Talk in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, who leads the Government of National Accord, seem unlikely to speak to each other on the sidelines of the Libya conference in Berlin, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, said Sunday.

"That depends on them, I do not know. I doubt they will speak to each other because in Moscow, they refused to talk to each other, so we had to be the mediators," Bogdanov, who serves as the deputy foreign minister as well as the presidential envoy, said, when asked if the leaders of the two conflicting sides could have a bilateral meeting at the conference in Berlin.