MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry is developing practical steps concerning the involvement of UK specialists in preparing a terrorist attack in the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Russian Foreign Ministry, together with the relevant Russian authorities are working on practical steps in connection with the involvement of UK specialists in the preparation of a terrorist act in the Black Sea on October 29 and the training of the Ukrainian military, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.

According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones and slightly damaged the Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet.

"Russia has repeatedly advocated a joint investigation into the attacks. Proposals to that effect have been sent to the governments of Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The fact that the Western countries refused this proposal confirms that they have something to hide. Now we understand exactly what they are hiding," the statement said.

Zakharova said earlier in the day that Moscow would bring the attention of the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, to recent terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black and Baltic Seas and the UK's role in them.