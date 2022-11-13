UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Dubs Inflating G20 Agenda By Issues Of Peace, Security 'Unviable'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Dubs Inflating G20 Agenda by Issues of Peace, Security 'Unviable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that expanding the agenda of the G20 by including matters of peace and security is "unviable" and constitutes an incursion into the domain of the UN Security Council.

"We are convinced that the G20 is designed to deal specifically with the social and economic group of problems. Expanding its agenda to include peace and security issues, which many other countries are also talking about, is unviable," the ministry said in a statement ahead of the arrival of the Russian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to the G20 summit in Bali.

The ministry noted that such a move would be "a direct encroachment on the competences of the UN Security Council," warning that it could undermine the atmosphere of trust and cooperation within the G20 format and work to the detriment of the group's specialized activities.

Moscow advocates "the openness of global economy and the prevention of discrimination against its participants, including the unconditional and immediate lifting of all illegitimate unilateral restrictions."

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit, and the Russian delegation will be headed by Lavrov. Russian delegates arrived in Bali earlier on Sunday.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin November Sunday All From

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.