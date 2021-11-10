UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Sanctions Against Belarus Illegitimate, Moscow Backs Minsk

Any EU sanctions against Belarus are illegitimate, Moscow will provide Minsk with all-round support, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Any EU sanctions against Belarus are illegitimate, Moscow will provide Minsk with all-round support, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consider the unilateral sanctions of the West against sovereign states unacceptable, illegitimate from the point of view of international law and reaffirm our determination to provide Belarus and its people with all-round support," Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

One cannot shift the blame for the migration crisis to Belarus, it was caused by the military interventions of the West in the middle East, Zakharova said.

"We have also repeatedly stated that it is impossible to shift the blame on Minsk for the next surge in the migration crisis in Europe, because it was caused and began not in November 2021, and not in the summer of 2021, and not in the spring of 2021. It has been active for several years now. This crisis was caused by the military interventions of the West in the region of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the consequences of the failed operation in Afghanistan," she said.

