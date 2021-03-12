UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Expects Baku To Prevent Any Monument Demolitions In Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:27 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Expects Baku to Prevent Any Monument Demolitions in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Moscow is currently looking into reports of monument demolitions in Karabkh, including monuments dedicated to the Great Patriotic War, and expects Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to address the situation if the information is confirmed, Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Friday.

In early March, Sputnik Armenia published on its Telegram channel footage from Karabakh's second-largest city, Shushi, showing demolition of the momentum to Ivan Tevosyan, a hero of Socialist Labor and a prominent Soviet political figure born in the city. Other social media platforms also reported alleged instances of vandalism and monument demolitions.

"We consider all forms of desecration of the memory of those who heroically fought against Nazism during the Second World War absolutely unacceptable and immoral.

We are currently verifying the information submitted to us," Zakharova told the press.

According to the spokeswoman, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia share the view that the victory over Nazism was achieved at the cost of incredible efforts of all the peoples under the USSR.

"If the information is confirmed we expect Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to mend the situation ... It is our duty to preserve this memory [of war efforts]," she stressed.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed hostilities over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in late September. In November, under a Russia-brokered truce Azerbaijan was allowed to keep Shushi and other territories that it captured during the conflict.

In January, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced his decision to make Shushi "Azerbaijan's cultural capital."

