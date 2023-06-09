Russian Foreign Ministry Expects 'Nothing Good' in Ties With Riga After Rinkevics Sworn-In

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik it expects "nothing good" in relations between Moscow and Latvia after ex-Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics is sworn-in president.

Latvia's parliament elected Rinkevics the new president for the next four-year term in late May.

"Nothing good," the ministry said when asked what awaits relations between Russia and Latvia after the inauguration ceremony.

"Rinkevics had been playing a key role in demonizing and provoking Russia as foreign minister. Apparently, he will continue to diligently implement this political stance in the new role," the ministry added.

Rinkevics will be sworn-in as Latvia's president on June 8. Incumbent President Egils Levits, who decided against running for the second term, will then step down as the country's leader.