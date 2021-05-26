Russian Foreign Ministry Expects Russian Consul to Meet With Detained Sapega Soon

The Russian side received permission to meet with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus in August-September last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian side received permission to meet with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus in August-September last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Permission to meet the Russian consul with Sapega has been received. We expect that the meeting will take place in the near future," she said.