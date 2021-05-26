UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Expects Russian Consul To Meet With Detained Sapega Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:03 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Expects Russian Consul to Meet With Detained Sapega Soon

The Russian side received permission to meet with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus in August-September last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian side received permission to meet with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus in August-September last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Permission to meet the Russian consul with Sapega has been received. We expect that the meeting will take place in the near future," she said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia Belarus Criminals

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.