Russian Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern Over Poaching Incident In Sea Of Japan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern Over Poaching Incident in Sea of Japan

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern to the North Korean charge d'affaires in Russia in connection with the poaching incident in the Sea of Japan, and demanded that Pyongyang take measures to prevent such developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern to the North Korean charge d'affaires in Russia in connection with the poaching incident in the Sea of Japan, and demanded that Pyongyang take measures to prevent such developments.

Earlier reports said three Russian border guards had been injured in an attack by the crew of a North Korean schooner in the Sea of Japan on a group of inspectors. The incident occurred when border guards discovered in Russia's exclusive economic zone two North Korean schooners and 11 motor boats engaged in poaching. The illegal activities of North Korean poachers were stopped; two schooners and over 80 citizens of North Korea were detained.

"The DPRK's charge d'affaires in Russia, Chin Jong-hyup was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Director of the First Asia Department Georgy Zinovyev expressed serious concern to him about what had happened. Chin Jong-hyup was told that the Russian side was taking decisive steps to detain persons who committed illegal actions. We demanded that the Korean side take decisive measures to prevent such incidents," the ministry said.

"Chin Jong-hyup vowed to immediately report to Pyongyang," it said.

