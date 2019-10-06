Russian Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest Over FBI Questioning of Lawmaker Yumasheva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry declared on Sunday a strong protest to the United States in connection with the questioning of Russian parliamentarian Inga Yumasheva by the FBI.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Yumasheva had been detained at the airport in New York, and an FBI officer asked her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour, and then offered to continue communication in a cafe in an informal setting.

"We declare a decisive protest in connection with the actions of the US authorities against a member of the Russian State Duma, Inga Yumasheva, who was detained the day before at the New York airport by FBI agents and was interrogated. This is another hostile action against Russia and its representatives, clearly aimed at further deterioration of the atmosphere of Russian-American relations," the ministry said.

It seems that the US authorities are either not striving to normalize the dialogue, or are unable to control the actions of their own special services, it said.

The ministry recalled that Yumasheva, as the coordinator of the State Duma's parliamentary group on relations with the US Congress, was heading to the Fort Ross Dialogue forum in San Francisco, which is designed to help strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and the United States.

"Unfortunately, the constructive spirit of the organizers of the conference was met with stiff resistance by certain political forces in Washington. Evidence of this is the Russian Foreign Ministry representatives were barred from participation in the forum due to visa issues, and now it is also a blatant provocation against the Russian parliament," the ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry expressed deep indignation at the incident.

"Those who make decisions in Washington should consider where systematic escalation of tension in relations with Russia can lead. Such a policy is short-sighted and dangerous. Moreover, the genuine interest of the general US public in the Fort Ross Dialogue forum convincingly shows that ordinary Americans advocate not for confrontation, but for the interaction of Russia and the United States," it concluded.