Russian Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest to Netherlands Over Spying on Attache

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch interim charge d'affaires, Dominique Kuhling-Bakker, to express protest over the secret monitoring device in a work car of a Russian military attache, the ministry said Monday.

"Strong protest was conveyed to the Netherlands because of a discovery of a spy equipment in a work car of the Russian military attache in the Netherlands," the ministry said.