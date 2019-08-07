(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday extended condolences to the Indian people over the death of India's former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"We extend our deep condolences to the Indian people for the untimely passing of this friendly country's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj," the ministry posted on Twitter.

Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. She served as India's foreign minister from 2014-2019, the second woman to hold this position after Indira Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highly praised Swaraj's contribution to India's foreign and domestic affairs in a series of Twitter posts shortly after her passing away.