Russian Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences to Baghdad Over Deadly Hospital Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) On Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Iraq over the death of dozens of people in a hospital fire in Baghdad.

The latest update from the Iraqi Interior Ministry states that 82 people have perished, and 110 others have been injured. According to media reports, however, the death toll has risen to 90.

In the early hours of Sunday, the fire broke out at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad. It was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

"We express our deepest condolences to the leadership and people of Iraq," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has blamed the deadly incident on corruption and mismanagement. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in turn, suspended Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, as well as the head of the hospital and several Baghdad officials.