Russian Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences To Afghan Colleagues After Kabul Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences to Afghan Colleagues After Kabul Blast

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed her condolences on Wednesday following a terrorist act in Afghanistan's Kabul, which claimed the lives of several Afghan diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed her condolences on Wednesday following a terrorist act in Afghanistan's Kabul, which claimed the lives of several Afghan diplomats.

Earlier in the day, an explosion in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry killed 21 people.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that a suicide bomber tried to enter the ministry, but was stopped by security, after which he blew himself up.

"We express our condolences in connection with the terrorist act that claimed the lives of our Afghan colleagues � employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said on Telegram.

A source told Sputnik that most of those killed were employees of the Afghan Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Culture.

