Russian Foreign Ministry Hails Cooperation With Georgia, Ukraine In Evacuating Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Russia has had "excellent" example of cooperation with responsible officials of Ukraine and Georgia in conducting coronavirus-related evacuation of citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia has had "excellent" example of cooperation with responsible officials of Ukraine and Georgia in conducting coronavirus-related evacuation of citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Speaking of the Russian state-sponsored evacuation program, Zakharova said that support is being provided not only to Russian passport holders but also their family members with citizenship of other countries, primarily of CIS countries.

"I would like to emphasize that the program has united not only us all, but it has also united us with diplomats, officials and activists from those of countries with which we have large political disagreements ... We have excellent examples of cooperation with Ukraine's diplomats and Georgia's citizens and official structures for the sake of citizens of our countries," Zakharova said during a virtual briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the facilitation of evacuation has been working both ways and Russia similarly enjoyed support of Belarus, Georgia and "many other CIS states and, by the way, not only CIS states."

In late March, Russia closed its borders and grounded most international flights, save for evacuation and special-purpose diplomatic flights as well as humanitarian, pouch and cargo flights.

Beginning from March 31, Russia has limited the number of evacuation flights and set limits on the number of passengers allowed on board to 500 people per day bound to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and 200 people per day to airports of other cities.

