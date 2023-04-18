UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Hails Prisoner Exchange Between Yemeni Government, Houthis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Russia commends the exchange of prisoners between the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia commends the exchange of prisoners between the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Yemen's government and the Houthi rebels finished a three-day prisoner exchange procedure.

"Moscow welcomes the successful implementation of this humanitarian action, which became another proof that the parties to the conflict in Yemen are ready to reach compromises and mutually acceptable solutions not in words but in deeds. We hope the work in this direction will be continued," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also hopes that such constructive measures will further contribute to confidence-building and lead to a stable ceasefire in Yemen and also lay a solid foundation for a full-fledged inter-Yemeni dialogue under the aegis of the United Nations, the statement added.

About 900 people from both sides of the conflict were released in a large-scale humanitarian action facilitated by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. It was the second exchange of that kind since the outbreak of the military and political crisis in Yemen in 2015. The first exchange was carried out in October 2020 and involved releasing about 1,000 prisoners.

