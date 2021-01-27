Russian Foreign Ministry Hands Note to US Embassy Over Spread of Fake News About Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A representative of the US Embassy was given a note in connection with the spread of fake news about protests in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We note large-scale spread of inaccurate 'fake news' about Russia by US digital platforms, which systematically replicate provocative content, the distribution of which is coordinated, in turn, by the US Embassy in Moscow," the statement says.

"Its representative, summoned to the foreign ministry on January 27 of this year, was handed a note of protest warning that the Russian side reserves the right to retaliate," it says.