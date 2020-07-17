UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Has Information US Forces Train Militants Near Syria's At Tanf

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:19 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Has Information US Forces Train Militants Near Syria's At Tanf

There is information that US forces, which occupy the "security zone" around Syria's At Tanf, train militants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) There is information that US forces, which occupy the "security zone" around Syria's At Tanf, train militants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"There is information that those occupying the 'security zone' around the settlement of At Tanf � we are talking about the Americans train and supply weapons to the militants of illegal armed groups Magavir al-Saura, this is done for sabotage actions in other parts of Syria," she said.

According to Zakharova, in the areas of illegal US presence in Syria, the terrorists "are not only not eliminated, but, on the contrary, they are encouraged to continue their activities."

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

21 minutes ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.