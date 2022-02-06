UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Has 'No Problem' Having DW Accompany Germany's Scholz To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Has 'No Problem' Having DW Accompany Germany's Scholz to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday that Deutsche Welle reporters would be allowed to accompany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his Moscow trip.

"Of course, no problem with that," she said on Solovyov Live show.

The Tagesspiegel daily reported earlier in the day that the German government had barred DW reporters from accompanying Scholz on his February 15 trip after Russia shut DW's Moscow bureau in retaliation for Germany taking the German-language RT news service off air. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit denied the reports.

