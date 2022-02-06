MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday that Deutsche Welle reporters would be allowed to accompany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his Moscow trip.

"Of course, no problem with that," she said on Solovyov Live show.

The Tagesspiegel daily reported earlier in the day that the German government had barred DW reporters from accompanying Scholz on his February 15 trip after Russia shut DW's Moscow bureau in retaliation for Germany taking the German-language RT news service off air. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit denied the reports.