Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes Chilean Journalist Missing in Ukraine 'Is Doing Well'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday she hoped that Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira Lopez, who disappeared in Kharkiv after criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was alive and well.

Maria Zakharova said the journalist provided on-the-ground coverage of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, first from the capital of Kiev and then from the eastern city of Kharkiv, drawing the attention of the Ukrainian security service and the notorious Azov battalion.

"We sincerely hope that... Gonzalo and his family are doing well," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

The Chilean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it was investigating the whereabouts of its national. The 54-year-old has not been heard from since last Friday when he posted about "Zelensky regime" on social media.