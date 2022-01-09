Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes For Situation in Kazakhstan to Stabilize Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The crisis management center at the Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that the measures taken by Kazakh authorities to stabilize the situation in the country will soon bring positive results, with the support of peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"We hope that the measures taken by the authorities to stabilize the situation with the support of the contingent of the CSTO collective forces, our peacekeepers, will bring results in the near future," a representative of the crisis management center told Sputnik.