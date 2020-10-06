UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes For Swift Peaceful Solution Of Crisis In Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope on Tuesday that the crisis in Kyrgyzstan would be settled peacefully and called on all the political forces in the country to act responsibly.

"Russia is interested in the domestic political stability in Kyrgyzstan, which is its strategic partner and ally, in safety and well-being of the friendly people ...

We hope that the crisis will be soon resolved in compliance with the law, through negotiations, without use of force," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow noted that Kyrgyzstan's democratic development should be a priority.

"We are calling on all the political forces to act wisely and responsibly in this critical moment for the sake of maintaining domestic stability and safety," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

More Stories From World

