Russian Foreign Ministry Hosts Scheduled Meetings With Azerbaijani, Armenian Ambassadors

Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Hosts Scheduled Meetings With Azerbaijani, Armenian Ambassadors

Scheduled meetings with the participation of the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia are being held at the Russian Foreign Ministry, following the results, a statement for the media is expected, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Scheduled meetings with the participation of the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia are being held at the Russian Foreign Ministry, following the results, a statement for the media is expected, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik.

"Scheduled meetings are being held, following which an appropriate statement will be made to the media," Zakharova said, answering the relevant question.

