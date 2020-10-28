UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry: Incorrect To Suggest Russia Withdrew From INF Treaty

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:11 PM

It is incorrect to suggest that Russia had withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in response to Berlin's comment on Moscow proposal on arms control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) It is incorrect to suggest that Russia had withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in response to Berlin's comment on Moscow proposal on arms control.

"We believe it is important to point out that it is absolutely wrong to speak about Russia leaving the INF Treaty. We did not take any steps to leave. It was the United States that left the treaty unilaterally, which led to its dismantlement," the ministry said.

On October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested considering mutual verification mechanisms for instance, observer missions to ensure there are no intermediate- and short-range missiles at Aegis Ashore stations in Europe and no 9M729 missile at Russian bases in Kaliningrad region.

"We are calling for Russia's initiative to be at least studied and analyzed carefully first. We are ready to offer explanations on our proposals. We are still open for constructive work based on the principles of equal and undivided security and balance between the sides' interests to reduce negative impact of the dismantlement of the INF Treaty," the ministry said.

