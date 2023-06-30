Russian Foreign Ministry Invites Colombian Ambassador for Discussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday invited Colombian Ambassador Hector Arenas Neira to discuss Bogota's statements about three Colombians injured in Kramatorsk.

"On June 30, Colombian Ambassador to Moscow H.

Arenas Neira was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he was given the following explanations in connection with the statements of the Colombian leadership regarding three citizens of this country who were injured in the city of Kramatorsk," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Colombians where in a restaurant located in the same building that temporarily houses a Ukrainian military brigade during a Russian attack.

"We drew the ambassador's attention to the urgent need to recommend that Colombian citizens refrain from visiting territories located in the war zone," the ministry added.