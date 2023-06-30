Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Invites Colombian Ambassador For Discussion

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Invites Colombian Ambassador for Discussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday invited Colombian Ambassador Hector Arenas Neira to discuss Bogota's statements about three Colombians injured in Kramatorsk.

"On June 30, Colombian Ambassador to Moscow H.

Arenas Neira was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he was given the following explanations in connection with the statements of the Colombian leadership regarding three citizens of this country who were injured in the city of Kramatorsk," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Colombians where in a restaurant located in the same building that temporarily houses a Ukrainian military brigade during a Russian attack.

"We drew the ambassador's attention to the urgent need to recommend that Colombian citizens refrain from visiting territories located in the war zone," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Moscow Russia Bogota Same Kramatorsk June From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

18 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

18 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

21 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

22 hours ago

More Stories From World