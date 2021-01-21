Russian Foreign Ministry Issues Condemnation of Baghdad Terror Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Moscow strongly condemns the terror attack that took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Thursday and left dozens dead, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this audacious terror attack aimed at undermining the security and stability of our allied Iraq.

We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi leadership and people in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," the ministry said in a statement.

A representative of the Iraqi Health Ministry said earlier in the day that 32 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing attack that hit a packed market in central Baghdad.