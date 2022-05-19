UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest Over Latvia's Decision To Demolish Soviet Memorial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:00 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong protest to the Latvian Ambassador in Moscow, Maris Riekstins over the decision of the Latvian parliament to abandon preservation of Soviet memorial heritage, saying Russia retains the right to reciprocate, the ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"On May 19, during the meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry, a strong protest was expressed to Maris Riekstins, the Ambassador of Latvia in Moscow," Zakharova said in a statement.

The ministry has lodged a note with Riekstins in connection with the "provocative" decision of the Latvian parliament, Sejm, dated May 12 on the suspension of Article 13 of the Russia-Latvia agreement on the protection of Russian military pensioners and their families residing in Latvia. Latvia's decision, Zakharova said, greenlights the demolition of Soviet memorials, including the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders.

"The said violation gives Russia grounds to raise the question of Latvia's responsibility under international law, which is expressed, notably, in (Latvia's) obligation to fully compensate for the damage... In compliance with international law, Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures in response to this unlawful act by Latvia," Zakharova added.

On Wednesday, the Latvian police closed access to the monument to Soviet soldiers located in Riga's Victory Park. On Thursday, the Latvian Sejm allowed its demolition.

Responding to Riga's decision, Andrey Klimov, the chair of the Russian upper house commission for the protection of the state sovereignty, told Sputnik earlier that Latvia should be "persuaded" by imposing extremely tough measures, including economic sanctions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the situation called it "an international outrage."

