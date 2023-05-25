Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest to Denmark, Germany, Sweden Over Nord Stream Probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned the ambassadors of Denmark, Germany and Sweden in Moscow to express a protest over the situation around the investigation of the Nord Stream gas pipelines' blasts.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden, who were strongly protested in connection with the complete lack of results of the national investigations allegedly carried out by the authorities of these countries of the sabotage at Nord Stream in September 2022, their inability to ensure the transparency of investigative actions," the ministry said in a statement.

The fact that the authorities of Germany, Denmark and Sweden are avoiding interaction with the Russian side in this case is unacceptable, the ministry said, adding that Russia intends to continue to press Germany, Denmark and Sweden to investigate the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines with the involvement of Russia.