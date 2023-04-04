UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Mulling Ombudswoman's Proposal To Issue Russian Passports Abroad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik that it had received Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova's proposal to simplify the process of obtaining a Russian passport by compatriots abroad and was considering the issue in an interdepartmental format.

Moskalkova has said in an interview with Sputnik that compatriots should be allowed to obtain Russian passports at Russia's foreign missions. According to Russian legislation, if a person permanently resides abroad and needs to get a passport, he or she is required to come to Russia for the issuance, she noted.

"We confirm the fact that Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova applied to the Russian Foreign Ministry with the initiative to grant diplomatic missions and consular institutions of the Russian Federation the authority to issue Russian passports to Russians permanently residing abroad," the ministry said.

"At the moment, the issue is being considered in the interdepartmental format with (the participation of) interested Federal executive bodies," the ministry added.

