Russian Foreign Ministry Not Planning Contacts With NATO Head - Deputy Foreign Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is currently not planning talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but is ready for such consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

On Friday, Grushko held political consultations with the Greek Foreign Ministry in Athens.

"We are not considering that now," Grushko told reporters when asked whether the Russian Foreign Ministry is going to hold talks with Stoltenberg.