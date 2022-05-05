UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Not Ruling Out Retaliatory Measures Against UK Journalists

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Not Ruling Out Retaliatory Measures Against UK Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of retaliatory measures against UK journalists in response to London's sanctions targeting, among others, Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster.

"It is high time to do it," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube commenting on Russia's possible retaliatory measures against UK media, adding that Russia had been "very patient."

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office announced sanctions against Russia's state-affiliated broadcasters VGTRK and Channel One, as well as a number of other Russian media, journalists, and war correspondents Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Kots, and special correspondent Dmitry Steshin.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia London United Kingdom YouTube Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.