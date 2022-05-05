Russian Foreign Ministry Not Ruling Out Retaliatory Measures Against UK Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of retaliatory measures against UK journalists in response to London's sanctions targeting, among others, Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster.

"It is high time to do it," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube commenting on Russia's possible retaliatory measures against UK media, adding that Russia had been "very patient."

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office announced sanctions against Russia's state-affiliated broadcasters VGTRK and Channel One, as well as a number of other Russian media, journalists, and war correspondents Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Kots, and special correspondent Dmitry Steshin.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities.