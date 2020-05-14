Russian Foreign Ministry Not Striving for Revoking FT, NYT Accreditation - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on requests to deprive The New York Times and The Financial Times of their accreditation for misreporting on the coronavirus statistics in Russia, that such "repressive" measures were not Moscow's methods.

Earlier in the day, Russian lawmakers asked the Foreign Ministry to take measures against the newspapers up to revoking accreditation in Russia.

"Revoking accreditation, expulsion of journalists or any other repressive measures are not our methods. We always respond, first of all, with a word. In a word, backed up by deeds, specific steps," Zakharova said.

Further steps will depend on whether the newspapers publish correction statements, she said.