Russian Foreign Ministry Notes Beijing's Readiness To Establish Negotiation Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Moscow notes Beijing's readiness to establish a negotiation process to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on phone talks between the leaders of China and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

"We note the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish the negotiation process," Zakharova said in a statement.

According to the diplomat, Kiev is still rejecting "any sensible initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and eventual agreement to negotiations" posing ultimatums with "deliberately unrealistic demands."

"The Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators have already demonstrated their ability to wind up peaceful initiatives ... Thus any calls for peace are unlikely to be adequately received by puppets controlled from Washington," Zakharova added.

