UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Obtains New Department On International Cybersecurity Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:30 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Obtains New Department on International Cybersecurity Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The newly established 42nd department of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be dealing with Moscow's bilateral and multilateral affairs on international cybersecurity and their legal framework, the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Russian government released the text of a law signed by President Vladimir Putin establishing a new structural unit within the ministry to focus on international cybersecurity cooperation.

"It will be developing and implementing the national policy on international information security, including the fight against abuse of information technologies for military, political, terrorist and other criminal purposes," the ministry said in a Facebook post.

In particular, the new department will be in charge of both Russia's bilateral and multilateral affairs on cybersecurity, including within international organizations.

"The department will work out proposals for enhancing the legal framework of cooperation with other countries, international organizations and competent non-state organizations in secure communications," the statement read.

On Saturday, the UN General Assembly adopted by a majority of votes a resolution proposed by Russia on fighting cybercrime. It provides for establishing an international committee of experts  to draft an international convention to fight criminal use of information and communications technologies.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Criminals Post Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

10 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

10 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.