Russian Foreign Ministry Obtains New Department on International Cybersecurity Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The newly established 42nd department of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be dealing with Moscow's bilateral and multilateral affairs on international cybersecurity and their legal framework, the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Russian government released the text of a law signed by President Vladimir Putin establishing a new structural unit within the ministry to focus on international cybersecurity cooperation.

"It will be developing and implementing the national policy on international information security, including the fight against abuse of information technologies for military, political, terrorist and other criminal purposes," the ministry said in a Facebook post.

In particular, the new department will be in charge of both Russia's bilateral and multilateral affairs on cybersecurity, including within international organizations.

"The department will work out proposals for enhancing the legal framework of cooperation with other countries, international organizations and competent non-state organizations in secure communications," the statement read.

On Saturday, the UN General Assembly adopted by a majority of votes a resolution proposed by Russia on fighting cybercrime. It provides for establishing an international committee of experts to draft an international convention to fight criminal use of information and communications technologies.