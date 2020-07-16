UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says Scythian Gold Will Eventually Return To Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:44 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says Scythian Gold Will Eventually Return to Crimea

Crimea will eventually recover its Schytian gold collection from the Netherlands, but it will take some time to resolve the legal issues complicated by the row with Ukraine, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the ambassador-at-large with the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Crimea will eventually recover its Schytian gold collection from the Netherlands, but it will take some time to resolve the legal issues complicated by the row with Ukraine, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the ambassador-at-large with the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In February 2014, the collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising around 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over to the Amsterdam-based Allard Pierson Museum for an exhibition. In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum, and after the exhibition ended in August of that year, both Russia and Ukraine claimed that they had the right to possess the collection. In December 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam ruled that the Scythian gold should return to Kiev, but Crimean museums have appealed the ruling.

Earlier in July, the Appeal Court of Amsterdam was supposed to announce a date on which the decision on the complaint of Crimean museums would be made, but the ruling was postponed because a judge was recalled by a Ukrainian side.

"The fact that this museum collection [Scythian gold] belongs to the people of Crimea and the Crimean land is undeniable, as well as the fact that the collection belongs to the Crimean museums. The issue of returning this collection is not a question of today or tomorrow. But I am sure that the collection will eventually be returned to Crimea," Mitrofanova said.

She recalled that on one hand, there is a UNESCO regulation that prohibits dividing the collection, meaning that the collection should be returned to the same museum from where it was taken, but on the other hand, it was taken from one country, and should now be returned to another, which makes this legal case unprecedented.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Amsterdam Same Kiev Netherlands February March July August December 2016 Gold From Court

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

5 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.