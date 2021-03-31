Moscow will not leave Australia's sanctions against Russia without an adequate response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

Earlier, Australia announced sanctions against one individual and four companies from Russia associated with the construction and operation of the railway section of the Crimean bridge.

"After the return of Crimea to Russia in 2014, the official Canberra, adhering to the principle of the notorious "Western solidarity," set a course for the degradation of Russian-Australian relations.

Showing a clear lack of independence in foreign policy and an unwillingness to objectively assess the state of affairs in Crimea, Australia supports any anti-Russian attacks by the United States and its satellites, no matter how ridiculous they may look," Zakharova said.

"Of course, the unfriendly steps of the Australian ruling circles will not remain without an adequate response from our side," she stressed.