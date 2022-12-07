UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry On Draft US Defense Bill: Russia's Exclusion From G20 Unrealistic

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Attempts to exclude Russia from the G20 are destined to fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday, commenting on the draft US defense budget.

The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials from the G20 and other international institutions, according to the released document.

"We see that the Western policy is now aimed at isolating Russia, which has already failed, as well as attempts to exclude Russia from various multilateral formats have failed," Grushko said, adding that the majority of world nations do not support such attempts bu the US.

