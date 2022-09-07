Russian Foreign Ministry on IAEA Report: Agency Not Willing to See Source of ZNPP Shelling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The report of the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission does not contain data on the source of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), though everything necessary to obtain information on the situation at the plant was done, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility. Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Russia regrets the international watchdog failed to name the source of shelling at the plant.

"They (IAEA experts) are 100% sure that there will not be a single argument in favor of the fact that this (ZNPP shelling) was done by the Russians, so there is a story that there is no data about who could do it," Zakharova told radio broadcaster Sputnik.

The lack of data on the shelling of the ZNPP can only be if the IAEA mission does not want to see the source of the shelling, the diplomat said.