Russian Foreign Ministry On Japan's Security Strategy: Tokyo Building Up Military Power

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry on Japan's Security Strategy: Tokyo Building Up Military Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Tokyo is on the path of an unprecedented build-up of military power, including the acquisition of strike potential, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, commenting on Japan's new National Security Strategy.

"Official Tokyo has taken the path of an unprecedented build-up of its own military power, including the acquisition of strike potential. There is a frank rejection by (Japanese Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida's administration of the peaceful development of the country, which was persistently declared by previous generations of politicians, and a return to the track of ... militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and will lead to increased tension in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement.

