Russian Foreign Ministry on Lawmakers' DPR, LPR Appeal: Minsk Accords Have No Alternative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Minsk agreements have no alternative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the State Duma's appeal to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR).

"The Minsk agreements are the only, non-alternative basis for a settlement in Donbas," Zakharova said, recalling that when signing the Minsk package of measures in 2015, Donetsk and Luhansk agreed to remain part of Ukraine, subject to granting them a special status and decentralization of the country.

On Tuesday, the State Duma voted for an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR. The heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, said they welcomed the decision of the State Duma. Putin said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that he would proceed from doing everything to solve the problems of Donbas, but the potential of the Minsk agreements had not yet been exhausted.