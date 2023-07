Russian Foreign Ministry on NATO Communique: Alliance Already in Confrontation With Russia

NATO is already participating in a confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO is already participating in a confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO said in its Vilnius summit communique that the alliance does not seek confrontation with Russia but cannot consider Moscow to be its partner.

"Of course, NATO does not seek conflict with Russia. NATO is just participating in it," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on the Vilnius summit communique.