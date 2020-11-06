Russian Foreign Ministry on Navalny Case: Entire Situation Orchestrated for New Sanctions

Russia sees the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny as a fabricated attempt to justify new sanctions against Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia sees the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny as a fabricated attempt to justify new sanctions against Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Any outside observer, who does not know much about chemistry and chemical weapons non-proliferation, naturally would think that all that is happening is a performance directed by a non-professional and aiming to impose sanctions on Russia, which remains committed to its stance of not accepting any rules forces on it that are against its sovereignty, international law and common sense," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Western countries have involved "the politically biased leadership of the OPCW."