Russian Foreign Ministry On Reports On Grain Deal Talks: Russia Has No Information

Published May 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russia did not receive any information about negotiations on the grain deal this week. the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the corresponding media reports.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Ukrainian source, that negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, with the participation of all parties to the deal, are scheduled for Wednesday.

Later in the day, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik that the talks will be this week in Turkey, but there is no final date yet.

"The Russian side did not receive any information about any meeting," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

