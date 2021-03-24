MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's latest statements on Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called on him to focus on problems of the NATO member states.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said at a press conference that NATO was providing a "firm and consistent" response to Russia's alleged aggression.

"Focus on the problems of your member states. Vaccination, the crisis, human rights in the NATO countries require urgent attention ... As soon as you solve these problems, we will start studying your experience, but only if it is successful," Zakharova told reporters.