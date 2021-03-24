UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry On Stoltenberg's New Statements: Deal With Your Own Problems

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:01 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry on Stoltenberg's New Statements: Deal With Your Own Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's latest statements on Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called on him to focus on problems of the NATO member states.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said at a press conference that NATO was providing a "firm and consistent" response to Russia's alleged aggression.

"Focus on the problems of your member states. Vaccination, the crisis, human rights in the NATO countries require urgent attention ... As soon as you solve these problems, we will start studying your experience, but only if it is successful," Zakharova told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Russia

Recent Stories

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

9 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

17 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

30 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

30 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present World's First Electric ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.