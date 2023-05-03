UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry On Trilateral Grain Deal Talks On May 5: Issue Not Agreed On

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry on Trilateral Grain Deal Talks on May 5: Issue Not Agreed on

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The issue regarding a meeting of delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul this week is not agreed on, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are planned to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5.

"The issue is not agreed on," the ministry said without providing any details.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Istanbul May

Recent Stories

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

2 hours ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

10 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

11 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.