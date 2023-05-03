Russian Foreign Ministry on Trilateral Grain Deal Talks on May 5: Issue Not Agreed on

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The issue regarding a meeting of delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul this week is not agreed on, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are planned to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5.

"The issue is not agreed on," the ministry said without providing any details.