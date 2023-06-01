UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry On US Intel Spying Via Apple Phones: US Puts Itself Above Law

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry on US Intel Spying Via Apple Phones: US Puts Itself Above Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States is a country that puts itself above the law, and no country is allowed to abuse its technological capabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, commenting on reports about the US intelligence services spying via Apple smartphones.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had disclosed a reconnaissance operation by US intelligence agencies involving several thousand Apple gadgets, including those registered with foreign embassies in Russia. The information obtained by the FSB points to Apple's close cooperation with the US intelligence community and confirms that "the company's declared privacy policy is not true," the security service added.

"The US is a state that puts itself above the law. Evidence of the double standards of this country, its special services and companies in the field of international information security have been repeatedly presented to the UN," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "no state has the right to abuse its technological capabilities in such a sensitive area as access to the personal data of smartphone users."

