Russian Foreign Ministry on US Statement About Constitutional Amendments: Do Not Meddle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, when commenting on the US statement about Russia's constitutional amendments, urged against interfering in other nations' internal affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus expressed concern over Russia's recent vote on constitutional amendments, especially a provision that "would potentially allow President Putin to remain in power until 2036."

"They all just have to calm down and accept as fact what they have come up with themselves a while ago and what they have been saying regularly in the last few years: do not meddle in the internal affairs of other states. Every state has a right to its own policy on internal affairs, external affairs, economy, culture, humanitarian issues," Zakharova said as aired by a YouTube channel Solovieiv Live.