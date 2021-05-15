Russian Foreign Ministry on Vrbetice Blasts: Prague Incapable of Objective Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Prague is unable to carry out an objective investigation of explosions in Vrbetice arms depots and cannot think of anything better than to try to pin the blame on Russia as "external enemy," the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Saturday, regarding the recent reports of some arms missing after the explosions.

According to the Czech media MladÃ¡ fronta DNES, some arms went missing after 2014 explosions at depots in the village of Vrbetice.

Zakharova remarked that the latest reports indicated that security agencies and investigators in the Czech republic were now refusing to comment on this incident.

"It seems that the Czech authorities are not capable of holding an impartial probe or recreating a logical sequence of unpleasant events that took place in their own country," Zakharova said.

"The only thing that is clear in all of this is that, amid complete turmoil, Prague could not think of anything better than to try to pin the blame for this on the so-called external enemy ” Russia," the spokeswoman said.

In mid-April Prague accused Russian special services of involvement in the Vrbetice explosions and expelled 18 employees of the Russian Embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personae non grata and said that the accusations were unsubstantiated, absurd and outrageous. The Kremlin said it would not put up with "what is going on in the Czech Republic" and noted that unsubstantiated accusations had been extremely detrimental to the bilateral relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the accusations were part of the West's campaign against Moscow.