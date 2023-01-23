UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Orders Estonian Ambassador To Leave Country On February 7

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Orders Estonian Ambassador to Leave Country on February 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre in connection with Tallinn's actions and ordered him to leave the country on February 7.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said earlier in January it had required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1.

In response, Moscow decided to downgrade the level of diplomatic relations to charge d'affaires, the ministry said in a statement.

"On January 23, Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He received a strong protest in connection with the actions of the Estonian authorities. The Estonian ambassador should leave Russia on February 7, 2023," the statement read.

