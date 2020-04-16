Russian Foreign Ministry Plans to Hold Ministerial Talks Online - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry plans a series of events and ministerial talks online amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Telephone negotiations are being intensively conducted, all modern communication capabilities are being used.

There was an online summit of the G20 leaders," Zakharova said on the Zvezda tv channel.

"Meetings and talks at the level of foreign ministers will also be planned in the online format - there are such ideas, I think we in the near future will announce one of these events," she said.