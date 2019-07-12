Russian Foreign Ministry Pledges to Provide Assistance to 2 Russians Detained in Libya

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Libya maintain contact with authorities in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and are making effort to provide consular assistance to two Russian nationals detained in Libya and to figure out the reasons for their detention, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

The head of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values, Alexander Malkevich, said on Tuesday that two employees of the foundation had been charged with meddling in elections in Libya, adding that they were staying in a prison in the suburbs of Tripoli.

"As we have already said, the Russian Foreign Ministry and our embassy in Libya, temporarily headquartered in Tunisia over security concerns, have taken, in contact with authorities in Tripoli, necessary steps to figure out the circumstances of and the reasons for two Russian nationals' detention in Libya, as well as the essence of charges that they face," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We are discussing measures for providing them with necessary consular assistance," the ministry added.