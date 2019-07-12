UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Pledges To Provide Assistance To 2 Russians Detained In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:44 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Pledges to Provide Assistance to 2 Russians Detained in Libya

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Libya maintain contact with authorities in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and are making effort to provide consular assistance to two Russian nationals detained in Libya and to figure out the reasons for their detention, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Libya maintain contact with authorities in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and are making effort to provide consular assistance to two Russian nationals detained in Libya and to figure out the reasons for their detention, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The head of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values, Alexander Malkevich, said on Tuesday that two employees of the foundation had been charged with meddling in elections in Libya, adding that they were staying in a prison in the suburbs of Tripoli.

"As we have already said, the Russian Foreign Ministry and our embassy in Libya, temporarily headquartered in Tunisia over security concerns, have taken, in contact with authorities in Tripoli, necessary steps to figure out the circumstances of and the reasons for two Russian nationals' detention in Libya, as well as the essence of charges that they face," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We are discussing measures for providing them with necessary consular assistance," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Tripoli Tunisia Libya

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

4 minutes ago

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

10 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

15 minutes ago

Govt working to fulfill promise of providing clean ..

5 minutes ago

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pe ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.